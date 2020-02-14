Global  

HS Soccer: Late goal dooms Century versus Jamestown

Jamestown walked into the bps athletic complex... with an undefeated record...and century looking to play spoiler... and put an end to their perfect season... and take second in the west pick this one up in the second half... tied at 1 at the break... 1 halfway through the period... corner kick for the blue jays... but a great team defensive effort by century keeps the game tied at 1... 2 seven minutes left to go... emily righten finds peyton rudnick... jamestown goes up 2 to 1... 3 three minutes left... century trying to tie the game on a free kick... that was the last chance for the patriots... they fall.

2 to 1... they hope to rebound saturady at against grand forks




