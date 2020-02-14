SWEETWATER STEPHENVILLE

High school baseball playoffs... the sweetwater mustangs started their series with stephenville this afternoon 3 at acu... game one between the mustangs and the yellowjackets.

..

-- stephenville gets it started in the first... caleb gibbons with a smack that slips out to right field... gage graham scores from second..

Yellowjackets lead 1-0 -- top of the second... kiante mccoy guns down chase carrillo trying to steal second-- yellowjackets explode in the third... easton jones with a grounder to left field to score one... mccoy tries to tag out aaron abila at the plate but he sneaks around... it's now 4-0 stephenville stephenvillethe yellow jackets went on to add 6 more runs to win the game 10 to 5..

Game 2 of this series is tomorrow at noon at acu...