Bettendorf Boys Soccer takes MAC title

The Bulldogs defeated North Scott Thursday night 4-0
3 sports desk, vasko."

It was a big game for the bettendorf boys soccer team as they had a chance to become champions of the mac tonight when they took on north scott.

The bulldogs were a perfect 7- 0 in district play coming into the contest---and although they've clinched a first round bye in the playoffs--they were just as determined to take home a second straight mac title.

1.

Early first half brant mueller with the snipe in the corner.

That puts the bulldogs up 1-0.

Just over three minutes into the game2.just before the break--- it's a corner kick and blake rollinger comes up with the header in the front.

Bettendorf up 2-03.

2nd half they're up 3-0 great passing--- peter bauer with the pooch kick and colin saunders with a great lift over the goallie.

Bulldogs up 4-0the bulldogs are mac champs for the second straight yearlet's hear from the champs dillon tabares/bettendorf senior) (brant mueller/2 goals in win) ( sam murphy/bettendo rf




