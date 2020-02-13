Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers Eight Republican Senators joined all Democrats to pass a war powers resolution limiting military actions in Iran without a vote from Congress.

