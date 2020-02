23ABC Morning News at 6 am: Top Stories for February 13, 2020

CONFIRMED IN SOUTHERNCALFORNIA.WE'LL TELL YOU WHERE THEY'REBRING TREATED.ITS BEEN A BUSY PAST COUPLE OFDAYS IN TULARE!WE HAVE THE LATEST IN FARMINGTECHNOLOGY ONDISPLAY AT THE FINAL DAY OF THEWORLD AG EXPO.IF YOU LOVE DOGS AND HAVE SOMEOF YOUR OWN -- WE HAVE AHEALTH ALERT YOU SHOULD BE AWAREOF....GOOD MORNING... THIS IS 23ABCNEWS AT FIVE-30 A-M.... I'MDANIELLE KERNKAMPAND I'M MIKE HART.(THERE ARE NO MAJOR TRAFFICINCIDENTS TO REPORT THISMORNING.)(THERE ARE NO MAJOR TRAFFICINCIDENTS TO REPORT THISMORNING.)AFTER TOPPING OUT AT 72 INBAKERSFIELD YESTERDAY,WHICH IS 10 DEGREES ABOVEAVERAGE, WE'RE LOOKING TO BEABOUT THE SAME TODAY.

EXPECTHIGHS IN THE LOW 70S IN THEVALLEY TODAY WITH THE UPPER 60SIN THEKERN DESERT, MID-60S IN THE KERNRIVER VALLEY ANDUPPER 50S IN THE SOUTH MOUNTAINSOF TEHACHAPI ANDFRAZIER PARK.HEALTH OFFICIALS IN SOUTHERNCALIFORNIA HAVECONFIRMED A SECOND CASE OFSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HAVECONFIRMED A SECOND CASE OFCORONAVIRUS AMONG AMERICANSEVACUATED FROMCHINA.OFFICIALS SAY BOTH PATIENTS AREBEING TREATED AT AHOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OFCALIFORNIA- SAN DIEGO.THEY WERE EVACUATED FROM THECHINESE CITY OF WUHAN...GROUND ZERO OF THE NEWCORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.THE TWO PATIENTS WERE THENQUARANTINED ATMARINE CORPS' AIR STATIONMIRAMAR, IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY.THE ANNOUNCEMENT BRINGS THETOTAL NUMBER OFCONFIRMED CASES IN THE U-S TO14.ABOUT 60-OTHER CASES ARE STILLPENDING.HUNDREDS OF U-S EVACUEES ARESTILL WAITING OUT THEIRMANDATORY 14-DAY QUARANTINES ATMILITARY BASES IN THREESTATES.AND THE JAPANESE HEALTH MINISTERHAS CONFIRMED 44NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES ONBOARDTHE DIAMONDPRINCESS CRUISE SHIP WHICHREMAINS DOCKED IN YOKOHAMA,JAPAN.MORE THAN 3-THOUSAND 7- HUNDREDPASSENGERS ANDCREW HAVE BEEN TRAPPED ONBOARDTHE QUARANTINEDCRUISE SHIP SINCE FEBRUARY 4.THE ANNOUNCEMENT BRINGS THETOTAL NUMBER OFCONFIRMED CASES TO 219,INCLUDING ONE JAPANESEQUARANTINE OFFICER.THIS COMES SHORTLY AFTER IT WASDECLARED THAT ELDERLYPATIENTS WHO HAD TESTED NEGATIVEFOR COVID WOULD BEALLOWED TO DISEMBARK THE SHIP.THE SIGNIFICANT INCREASE INCASES SHEDS DOUBT ON THEPREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED END TO THEQUARANTINE ONFEBRUARY 19.A LOCAL PHO RESTAURANT INTEHACHAPI HAS BEEN CLOSED BYTHE PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENTAFTER FAILING ARECENT HEALTH INSPECTION...THE BLUE GINGER PHO RESTAURANTLOCATED ON WEST VALLEYBOULEVARD IN TEHACHAPI WAS SHUTDOWN.

ACCORDING TO THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT, INSPECTORSFOUND MULTIPLE HEALTH CODEVIOLATIONS, INCLUDING DEADCOCKROACHES IN THE SODA STATIONAREA, ON THE FLOORING ANDUNDER SINKS.OTHER VIOLATIONS INCLUDED A LACKOF SANITIZER INSINK AREAS, A SEVERE GREASEBUILD UP ON FILTERS IN THESTOVE EXHAUST HOOD, A POT OFSOUP WITHOUT A LID STORED ONTHE FLOOR, AND RAW MEAT SITTINGOUT IN THE KITCHEN AREA.THE RESTAURANT WILL REMAINCLOSED UNTIL VIOLATIONS AREFIXED AND THE RESTAURANT ISRE-INSPECTED.CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES AREWARNING PET OWNERS OF ANUNUSUALLY HIGH NUMBER OF CANINEDISTEMPER VIRUSCASES IN WILDLIFE POPULATIONSSTATEWIDE...THE DEPARTMENT OF FISH ANDWILDLIFE SAYS UNVACCINATEDDOMESTIC DOGS CAN CONTRACT THEDISEASE THROUGHCONTACT WITH FOOD OR WATER BOWLSTHAT INFECTEDWILDLIFE CAN ACCESS.CANINE DISTEMPER VIRUS CANINFECT A WIDE RANGE OFCARNIVORES BUT GRAY FOXES,RACCOONS AND SKUNKS ARE THEMOST COMMONLY AFFECTED SPECIES.FISH AND WILDLIFE OFFICIALS SAIDPET OWNERS SHOULD BE VIGILANTABOUT KEEPING THEIR ANIMALS FROMCOMING INTO CONTACT WITHWILDLIFE.

DISTEMPER CAN CAUSERESPIRATORY, NEUROLOGIC ANDGASTROINTESTINAL ILLNESS.NOW TO THE LATEST ON THECALIFORNIA PRIMARYSCHEDULED FOR MARCH 3RD --AS VOTERS IN KERN COUNTY PREPARETO HEAD TO THE POLLS ORMAIL IN THEIR BALLOTS --INFORMATION ABOUT LOCALMEASURES IMPACTING OUR COUNTYARE NOT ON KERNCOUNTY'S ELECTION WEBSITE.

AUDIOOF THE MEASURES AND CANDIDATESTATMENTS ONLYRECENTLY BEING POSTED ON THESITE -- AFTER WE REACHED OUT TOTHE ELECTIONS OFFICE NUMEROUSTIMES.IS IT CONCERNING THAT THEY DON'THAVE INFORMATION ABOUT THEMEASURES ONTHE COUNTY WEBSITE?"IT KIND OF IS AND IT SEEMS ALITTLEDIFFICULT FOR ME TO FIND ANON-BIAS EXPLANATION OF WHAT'SGOING ON ."COUNTY SPOKESWOMAN MEGAN PERSONWAS NOT ABLE TO CONFIRM THEABSENSE OF THE INFORMATIONYESTERDAY..

BUTDID SEND A LINK TO 23ABC NEWS OFTHE STATE WEBSITE.HOWEVER..

INFORMATION ABOUTTHOSE MEASURES WASNOT POSTED ON THAT WEBSITEEITHER.

WE ALSO REACHED OUT TOTHE SECRETARY OF STATE'S OFFICE-- TO SEE IF COUNTY'S STATEWIDEARE STRUGGLING WITHPREPARATION -- SINC THE PRIMARYELECTION WAS MOVED UP TOMARCH .SO FAR THEY HAVE NOT RESPONDED.FOR MORE INFORMATION ONALTERNATIVE SOURCES YOUCAN USE TO LEARN ABOUT THESEMEASURES - HEAD TO OURWEBSITE TURNTO23 DOT COM.IT IS THE THIRD AND FINAL DAY OFTHE WORLD AG EXPO UP INTULARE.FARMING COMPANIES FROM ALL OVERTHE WORLD HAVECOME TO THE CENTRAL VALLEY TOLEARN ABOUT THE LATEST INFARMING TECHNOLOGY.AND WE'LL BRING YOU LIVECOVERAGE FROM THE EXPO ALLMORNING -- WHERE WE HAVE 23ABC'SDANIELA GARRIDO FROMTULARE.WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SHOW FOR USDANIELA?....THE WALTER W.

THE WALTER W. STIERN LIBRARY AT CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, BAKERSFIELD IS HONORING BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH AN EXHIBIT, NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 28. THE UNIVERSITY SAYS IT ACKNOWLEDGES A PAINFUL AND DIFFICULT HISTORY, WHILE ALSO CELEBRATING THE SOCIETAL AND CULTURAL CONTRIBUTIONS. THE EXIBIT CONSISTS OF FOUR FLOORS WHICH INCLUDE A PORTRAIT GALLERY... HISTORICAL RESEARCH... AND BOOK CASE DISPLAYS. YOU CAN CHECK IT OUT AT THE WALTER STIERN LIBRARY UNTIL FEBRUARY 28TH. SHAFTER RESIDENTS WILL BE SPEAKING WITH THE CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCES BOARD TODAY ABOUT AIR POLLUTION. RESIDENTS WILL BE DISCUSSING PLANS TO REDUCE EMISSIONS AND IMPROVE THE AIR QUALITY LEVELS IN THE CITY. THIS IS THE FIRST TIME A HEARING WILL BE HELD IN SHAFTER WHERE RESIDENTS WILL DISCUSS THE CITY'S COMMUNITY EMISSION REDUCTION PROGRAM WITH CARB. THAT HEARING IS SET FOR LATER THIS AFTERNOON AT FOUR P-M IN THE SHAFTER VETERANS HALL. WHEN A NATURAL DISASTER HITS KERN COUNTY -- DO YOU KNOW WHAT SAFETY MEASURES TO TAKE? TAFT WILL BE HOLDING AN EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS MEETING TODAY -- SO YOU KNOW WHAT ACTIONS TO TAKE KEEP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE. THAT MEETING BEGINS AT 5-30 AT 5-HUNDRED CASCADE PALACE. THOSE WHO ATTEND THE MEETING WILL BE GOING OVER EMEERGENCY RESPONSE PROTOCOLS -- AND INFORMATION ON KERN COUNTY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAMS. CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD IS GEARING UP TO HOLD ANOTHER ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING FOR STUDENTS... STAFF AND FACULTY. THE TRAINING IS SET FOR TOMORROW ON VALENTINE'S DAY... IT WILL BE PRESENTED BY C-S-U-B'S POLICE DEPARTMENT. THEY WILL GO OVER WHAT TO DO WHEN THERE'S AN ACTIVE SHOOTER ON CAMPUS. UNIVERSITY POLICE SAY THEY WILL TALK ABOUT THE HISTORY OF ACTIVE SHOOTER INCIDENTS... METHODS ON LOCKING DOWN AND WHAT TO EXPECT OF A POLICE RESPONSE ON CAMPUS. AGAIN THE TRAINING IS SET FOR TOMORROW FROM 8-45 UNTIL 10-30 A-M IN THE RUNNER CAFE'S STOCKDALE ROOM.