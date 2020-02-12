Sutherlin High School hosts 6th annual Veterans Visitation Day

Global  

Organizers say they host the event each year to teach students about the military and allow them to hear stories directly from the veterans.
Visit today for middle and high school students in sutherlin.

They spent the day with dozens of veterans.

It's part of veteran visitation day, an annual event.

They kicked the day off with an assembly honoring veterans.

Then, students got to talk to vets one on one..

During history class.

Veterans say it's a great way to get to know the next generation.

William congelton, veteran: me being wounded and having prostatic limbs ie got other aspects to help add to the visitation day.

Trying to inspire positivity?

10 seconds this is the 6th year for the event.

Most of the veterans come from douglas county, but some came from as far




