Valentines Day Makeup

whether you're going somewhere fancy or having a quiet night for valentine's day, it's going to call looking your best.

Melissa is an award winning make up artist and a good friend.

She owns a small business in deerborn which i want to talk to her about.

She is here to talk about make up tips we valentine's day.

>> hi.

>> thanks for having us, jodie.

Thank you my good friend kelsey.

She agreed to be my model.

>> she's wearing red lipstick.

That's the trade mark of valentine's day.

One of my questions has always been about contouring.

Maybe some people know and maybe some don't.

>> the contouring is helping your face, if you call it five to 10 pounds lighter.

You're making a better aesthetic for your face.

If you are going out, maybe you want to dress up your face more.

>> where do we begin?

They sell these kits with different colors powders and we're like what do you do with this?

Teach us.

How do we do that?

>> i like to keep things super simple.

You don't need a whole palette of things to do.

You can either use eye on my bride.

I like to do a cream and also on a powder.

That helps with longevity.

We already did kelsey's cheek on this side.

So, i like to use a cream.

Because that just helps.

Then you're going right where your ear attaches here and take your pinkie and about an inch down from where your eye, that's where her hollow part of the cheek, that's the contour.

>> kind of like when we used to do that.

>> that's exactly where you're going to place that.

I use a synthetic brush and blend it backwards like this.

Just put the hollow area.

It helps with definition to her cheekbone there.

>> then you can all put on the jaw line.

Correct.

And then you can put it on the edges of your head.

>> not everybody has to do that.

If you have insecurities like you feel like you have a tall forehead, that the give your face symmetry.

Then i'm going to take this same brush and put a little powder on top of that contour.

So take off any excess.

Place it right on top.

Pat that right there.

That will give it a little more, especially the cream and the powder together.

That's just going to help it stay all day long.

Then with blush.

You always need to have blush.

You don't have to do contour.

Just gives that glow.

>> yes.

Yeah.

So anybody who just doesn't want to look good during winter.

Put blush on.

I love a good coral color.

You're going to go right above there.

Similar and where you place it.

So the apple like you said and backwards.

Just right above.

>> we could stay here all day but the