Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Leaders broke ground for a new home that'll be built.

Some say this new home is only the beginning to a complete, new look for the city.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Out with the old..

And in with the new!

"the sullivan neighborhood revitalization initiative"..

Held "a special groundbreaking ceremony today"!

"leaders" broke ground for a new home that'll be built.

"some say"..

"this new home" is only the beginning..

To a complete "new look" for the city.

News 10's "richard solomon"..

Was there..

When the dirt was tossed.

He explains more..

About why "this house" is so special.

/////// susie..

The city of sullivan has torn down more than 80 old and crumbling homes in the community.

This new home is the first one being built under the revitalization initiative.

Some i spoke with say the new home is a fresh start.

&lt; restoring pride and bringing a fresh look back to the sullivan community..

That's just some of the things this new home will do.

"people might just think..this is just a house.

It's really apart of a much bigger picture.

To increase the value to give people hope in areas that have just suffered for so long.

" mayor clint lamb says it's time to bring life back to the community.

So..they're starting with 409 west donaldson street.

The city and partners held a special groundbreaking ceremony on thursday.

This is the first home that'll be built under the "they gotta go" program.

That program demolished older homes that were becoming an eyesore.

Mayor lamb says now...it's time to rebuild.

Starting with this 2,000 square foot home "it's just all apart of the population retention and attraction and making the city of sullivan a great place to live, work, retire, and raise our kids" the sullivan city redevelopment commission and divine construction company will bring this image to life.

Christy pearison says the home will be like no other.

"not only are new homes being built famlies are coming in" pearison is the owner of construction company.

She says the house that sat here was once in her family.

This is her way of giving back to her hometown.

"you feel the pride of being apart of that community.

As we got to be apart of growing up on this lot we get to watch another family do the same thing " [notes:] richar} pearison says you could see work begin on the property as early as next week.

They expect the home to be built..5 to 8 months from now.

Back to you.

Back to you.

Now.

Months from built..5 to 8 the home to be they expect week.

Early as next property as on the see work begin says you could pearison{richar} [notes:] thing " do the same another family do the same thing " [notes:] richar} pearison says you could see work begin on the property as early as next week.

They expect the home to be built..5



Recent related news from verified sources

What if you survived the apocalypse?

What if you survived the apocalypse?· Surviving the apocalypse is the first step, but what's next? · Head to the grocery stores,...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

litaeraIly

sye⁷ RT @MinKooGalaxy: WHAT TF DID I SAY, VICTORY IS MINE. JIKOOK SUBUNIT WITH LAUV https://t.co/ATCGkIO3x8 2 seconds ago

hoodharry

Harry Hood RT @jennylewis: to all the lovers, laughers, lonely hearts, singles, swingles, twinkles, minxes, mamas, daddies, dadas, deliberates, don… 2 seconds ago

woodzddaddaa

Misyu❣#ChoWoodzWooseokieCute RT @woosangedt: Happy Valentine's Day with Eunsang >< 💕 https://t.co/hYIpDPRdQN 2 seconds ago

9dqJd7fPKlapNwQ

احمد الساهر Add life to your photos with 1-tap! Simple, easy and cool!#LikeePhotoVideo https://t.co/z3HEoHf0fY https://t.co/TmsSr4TCm5 2 seconds ago

MagnessDeb

Deb Magness RT @LRRaiders: Live from the Perry Hall Lanes for the BCPS Bowling Championship! Loch Raven’s very own Terry Lang with the STRIKE!! https:… 2 seconds ago

Afnan_Minato

Afnan🖤 RT @MX7_ProtectSQ: Hoseok Lee The man all MBB want to see this Valentine's day! Send your best photo and reply with "Hoseok Lee" to keep… 2 seconds ago

madisonschill24

Madison Schiller RT @RamapoGirls: 59-36 win tonight at Hackensack! A good team win, Achter leading with 16 followed by Schiller with 14 and Ring with 12. We… 2 seconds ago

posieislife18

Shannan RT @fraysaltzman: jade with humanity it's even better #legacies https://t.co/74SC9Ga8q8 2 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sneak Peek: Pac North Has Been Bought Out [Video]Sneak Peek: Pac North Has Been Bought Out

Owen (Kevin McKidd) shows up a little late for work at Pac North to find the place in disarray. Richard (James Pickens Jr.) tells him that the hospital was purchased by the Fox Foundation and that..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:44Published

Pets Need Pals- Sputnik [Video]Pets Need Pals- Sputnik

Our pet of the week is the wonderfully tempered, 13 week old Sputnik. Happy, loving and as adventurous as his name would imply, he's ready to explore a brave new world with his forever family!

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.