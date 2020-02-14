Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A New Stop Light Has Been Added Near Harrison High School to Make the Intersection Safer

A New Stop Light Has Been Added Near Harrison High School to Make the Intersection Safer

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
A New Stop Light Has Been Added Near Harrison High School to Make the Intersection Safer

A New Stop Light Has Been Added Near Harrison High School to Make the Intersection Safer

The stoplight is located at the intersection of County Farm Road and County Road 500 north.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A New Stop Light Has Been Added Near Harrison High School to Make the Intersection Safer

Probably noticed a new stop light in the area.

The stoplight is located at the intersection of county farm road and county road 500 north.

Before the traffic lights were added 500 north had a stop sign and county farm road traffic did not stop.

The county noticed there were several accidents in the area..

So they decided to perform a traffic study.

The study suggested adding a stop light in the area.

Tippecanoe county commissioner tracy brown says adding the stoplights was just phase one of the project.

"folks traveling in that area will then see in the coming months is that in addition to to the signals that are already up and operational new turn lanes and sensors for the signal system will be installed."

The traffic lights were activated last week.

The turn lanes and sens stoplights will be added once school is out.

The county hopes to have the second part of this project finished by the time school starts in the fall of 2020.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LamaGraphics

Chris Brannan RT @WLFI: The stoplight is located at the intersection of County Farm Road and County Road 500 North. A traffic study performed in the area… 3 hours ago

WLFI

WLFI News 18 The stoplight is located at the intersection of County Farm Road and County Road 500 North. A traffic study perform… https://t.co/zeD7A6ARmf 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

USM president speaks to West Harrison High students [Video]USM president speaks to West Harrison High students

High school seniors ready to start the journey to college received some key advice today from one of the state’s leaders in higher education.

Credit: WXXVPublished

West Albany girls wrestling makes history with all girls dual meet [Video]West Albany girls wrestling makes history with all girls dual meet

One of, if not the fastest growing sports at the high school level is girls wrestling. In 2019, OSAA finally added the first girls state wrestling tournaments. In 2020, the greater willamette valley..

Credit: KEZIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.