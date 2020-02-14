Komen Volunteers

<<paul cicchini>> central illinois is going pink tomorrow ... as tens of thousands walk in the annual susan g.

Komen race for the cure.alyssa paldo found out what goes in to this special day for survivors ... their families ... and their community.<<alyssa paldo>> race for the cure day is really like christmas at susan g.

Komen headquarters.

Volunteers work year round ... perfecting every detail for this day ... some volunteer their time as a way to give back to the community ... but for others it's deeply personal.

<<(doloris turner and her sorority's alumni chapter have been hard at work for weeks ... folding shirts and stuffing packets.( doloris turner "just looking at the pink shirts, that's, i'm always i see the women in the pink hats and the shirts what that does is that gives you a great feeling.") the women in those pink shirts ... they're the survivors ... celebrating victory against breast cancer.

( sue paul "i was diagnosed in 2011 right after my 50th birthday ... hello 50!") ( debbie meyer "i was 39 years old when i was diagnosed and then 4 years later developed metastatic breast cancer into my spine so have gone through chemo and radiation and surgeries twice.") sue paul and debbie meyer were co- workers and friends for decades ... and now these volunteers have a new title.

( sue paul "we have been co-workers for many years and now ... co-survivors.") ( debbie meyer "we are all in a sorority we all consider ourselves to be in a sorority that nobody ever wanted to be in, but since we are in that sorority we support each other.") inspired by their journeys, they're making sure every last detail is perfect for the 700 other survivors ... and 25-thousand supporters that will join them at saturday's race for the cure ... a day that holds special meaning for the duo.( debbie meyer "the mission is so important and it just makes all the sweat, all the hardwork worth it.") these survivors ... all walked their own journey with breast cancer ... but now, they walk together for a cure.

( debbie meyer "there will be a lot of tears a lot of laughter a lot of hugging going on tomorrow."))>><<alyssa paldo>> survivors will lead the race tomorrow ... and come together afterward for a celebration.

<<paul cicchini>>as