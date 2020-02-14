Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Komen Volunteers

Komen Volunteers

Video Credit: WMBD - Published < > Embed
Komen VolunteersKomen Volunteers
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Komen Volunteers

&lt;&lt;paul cicchini>> central illinois is going pink tomorrow ... as tens of thousands walk in the annual susan g.

Komen race for the cure.alyssa paldo found out what goes in to this special day for survivors ... their families ... and their community.&lt;&lt;alyssa paldo>> race for the cure day is really like christmas at susan g.

Komen headquarters.

Volunteers work year round ... perfecting every detail for this day ... some volunteer their time as a way to give back to the community ... but for others it's deeply personal.

&lt;&lt;(doloris turner and her sorority's alumni chapter have been hard at work for weeks ... folding shirts and stuffing packets.( doloris turner "just looking at the pink shirts, that's, i'm always i see the women in the pink hats and the shirts what that does is that gives you a great feeling.") the women in those pink shirts ... they're the survivors ... celebrating victory against breast cancer.

( sue paul "i was diagnosed in 2011 right after my 50th birthday ... hello 50!") ( debbie meyer "i was 39 years old when i was diagnosed and then 4 years later developed metastatic breast cancer into my spine so have gone through chemo and radiation and surgeries twice.") sue paul and debbie meyer were co- workers and friends for decades ... and now these volunteers have a new title.

( sue paul "we have been co-workers for many years and now ... co-survivors.") ( debbie meyer "we are all in a sorority we all consider ourselves to be in a sorority that nobody ever wanted to be in, but since we are in that sorority we support each other.") inspired by their journeys, they're making sure every last detail is perfect for the 700 other survivors ... and 25-thousand supporters that will join them at saturday's race for the cure ... a day that holds special meaning for the duo.( debbie meyer "the mission is so important and it just makes all the sweat, all the hardwork worth it.") these survivors ... all walked their own journey with breast cancer ... but now, they walk together for a cure.

( debbie meyer "there will be a lot of tears a lot of laughter a lot of hugging going on tomorrow."))>>&lt;&lt;alyssa paldo>> survivors will lead the race tomorrow ... and come together afterward for a celebration.

&lt;&lt;paul cicchini>>as




You Might Like


Tweets about this

andrea_s24

Andrea RT @KomenNewEng: We're thankful for the many participants, sponsors, volunteers and countless others who ventured out to yesterday's 2020 K… 5 days ago

KomenNewEng

Komen New England We're thankful for the many participants, sponsors, volunteers and countless others who ventured out to yesterday's… https://t.co/3IOl4TQyFT 6 days ago

KomenDallas

Komen Dallas County Faith. Fighter. These two words kept Patricia strong as she battled breast cancer. Patricia joined the #KomenDallas… https://t.co/nvNHtJqoAU 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.