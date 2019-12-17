Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gold Star Families

Gold Star Families

Video Credit: KSAN - Published < > Embed
Gold Star FamiliesGold Star Families
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gold Star Families

Dot com.

((kristen)) a large granite monument will soon stand on the grounds of historic fort chadbourne to honor gold star families... preserve the memory of the fallen... and serve as a stark reminder that freedom is not free.

Our susana castillo has the story.

&lt;&lt;((susana)) nats "1, 2, 3."a groundbreaking marking the spot where a "gold star families memorial monument" will sit at fort chadbourne.

Ann pate / fort chadbourne foundation "we're the only one in the west texas area that has one where they've broke ground on it ."it honors families who've lost a relative in the military.

Hershel "woody" williams / medal of honor recipient "so those families would have some recognition for their sacrifice."hershel "woody" williams is a medal of honor recipient.he created the first gold star families memorial monument in 2013.his foundation is now helping bring them to dozens of communities.

Hershel "woody" williams / medal of honor recipient "the monuments are being created across america."

The monument is a reminder that freedom is not free.

Hershel "woody" williams / medal of honor recipient "without sacrifices from those who have preserved our freedom, we possibly would not have our freedom ."friday... fort chadbourne showed of a model of what the monument will look like.it will be black granite.one side reads... a tribute to gold star mothers, fathers, and relatives who have sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.

The other side shares the stories of gold star families in the hershel "woody" williams / medal of honor recithat's going to help me lov one be remembered ."a marble cut out silhouette salutes the flag.it represents the loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice.ann pate / fort chadbourne foundation "we had many of the gold start families here today.

That's an honor to know that we are doing something that , so they know they are never forgotten.."susana castillo nats: boom ksan san angelo's newschannel.

>> ((kristen))we talked one of the family's who will be honored by this memorial.and we'll tell you what the monument means to them... tomorrow on




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeffHodder

Jeff Hodder @JohnBrennan Trump just loves shitting on gold star families 4 seconds ago

monroegop

Monroe County GOP Thank you @WillABarclay and the Assembly GOP for standing up for our Gold Star Families and veterans! Let's hope th… https://t.co/PgJwYNdKv3 4 minutes ago

vancitydan

@vancitydan 🌏✌️ @QanonCanSuckIt @MrPoliTweets @EdgeofSports @GOPLeader I just don't get them. He defiles the office and their oath… https://t.co/HEpKNKhq5w 5 minutes ago

leyatal

YaTo LeYaTaL RT @HamillHimself: Thanks for making this happen. As a military brat myself, I know the sacrifices these folks make & I have the deepest re… 8 minutes ago

PaulWDrake

Paul W Drake @desertveteran @wjamesawill @Massanthrope @tom_steely @secupp @PeteButtigieg He’s a career criminal who abused his… https://t.co/RsPuXsktBI 12 minutes ago

SusanForAnimals

Animal Lover, Hatred Hater RT @StacyLoveLife: @Mike_Pence @realDonaldTrump #TrumpHatesMilitary lying about TBI injuries, renting them out to Saudia Arabia, taking mon… 13 minutes ago

paullim0314

🐒🐢🦁💫⚡️🌊嵐 𝖕𝖆𝖚𝖑ᴬᵀᵉᵃᵐ RT @1Flukeskywalker: Hi @HamillHimself . This is the photo that the Gold Star and Purple Heart families asked me to send to you. Tim O'Sull… 15 minutes ago

WillABarclay

Will Barclay Assm GOP succeed in securing scholarships for Gold Star Families last year & will once again stand up and voice our… https://t.co/jH4Pk3nu4C 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gold Star Memorial Marker [Video]Gold Star Memorial Marker

Patti Smith joins Eugene to talk about a Gold Star Families Memorial

Credit: WMBDPublished

7Everyday Hero makes holidays brighter for Colorado's Gold Star Families [Video]7Everyday Hero makes holidays brighter for Colorado's Gold Star Families

Each year, Charlotte Lattin and volunteers collect donations from various VFW posts and auxiliaries — the Littleton Elks Lodge Ladies Auxiliary gets wish lists from Fort Carson. Then, with the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.