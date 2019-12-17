Dot com.

((kristen)) a large granite monument will soon stand on the grounds of historic fort chadbourne to honor gold star families... preserve the memory of the fallen... and serve as a stark reminder that freedom is not free.

Our susana castillo has the story.

<<((susana)) nats "1, 2, 3."a groundbreaking marking the spot where a "gold star families memorial monument" will sit at fort chadbourne.

Ann pate / fort chadbourne foundation "we're the only one in the west texas area that has one where they've broke ground on it ."it honors families who've lost a relative in the military.

Hershel "woody" williams / medal of honor recipient "so those families would have some recognition for their sacrifice."hershel "woody" williams is a medal of honor recipient.he created the first gold star families memorial monument in 2013.his foundation is now helping bring them to dozens of communities.

Hershel "woody" williams / medal of honor recipient "the monuments are being created across america."

The monument is a reminder that freedom is not free.

Hershel "woody" williams / medal of honor recipient "without sacrifices from those who have preserved our freedom, we possibly would not have our freedom ."friday... fort chadbourne showed of a model of what the monument will look like.it will be black granite.one side reads... a tribute to gold star mothers, fathers, and relatives who have sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.

The other side shares the stories of gold star families in the hershel "woody" williams / medal of honor recithat's going to help me lov one be remembered ."a marble cut out silhouette salutes the flag.it represents the loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice.ann pate / fort chadbourne foundation "we had many of the gold start families here today.

That's an honor to know that we are doing something that , so they know they are never forgotten.."susana castillo nats: boom ksan san angelo's newschannel.

