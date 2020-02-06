Global  

Who were the victims?

They were killed on Thursday
Who were the victims?

Mem 36 n was a good person, e was a kind hearted person, he was a religious person, him and his brother keith were in church a lot and they played musicin church bill sadler/asp spokesperson: "as a nation we can never forget the sacrifice thatlaw enforcement officers make every day for this country."(chuck hamilton / chaplain)2620 it's never been a friend of mine, it's never been this close....(gets emotional) chris miller/ family member of victimsand she just her and mom together were inseperable you couldnt seperate them at all they loved each other too much ((bob))w e now know the name of the two women killed along with a yell county lieutenant on thursday.

((bob)) the bodies of 61 year old rita miller and 17 year old ciera miller were found when deputies responded to a disturbance call.

Thanks for joining us...i'm bob clausen... ((ashley)) i'm ashley ketz.

Authorities sa 42-year-old james bowden killed rita and ciera along with yell county lieutenant kevin mainhart on thursday.

It happened on gum springs road in chickalah where bowden held 31 year old haley mc- ham hostage after the deadly shootings.((bob)) price mckeon joins us now li from dardanelle high school where students today were responding to the news of ciera's death.

Priceone of the victims 17 yo cierra miller went to school here.

I talked with her uncle today and learned the two victims his mom and niece had a special bond.

(chris miller / mom &amp; niece killeskibble skibble and phase wa our favorite card gam that's her right there chris miller holds a picture of his mom 61 yo rita miller... (chris miller / mom &amp; niece killed)she will let money food anythingsht the church right across the road he also shares this photo of his 17 yo niece cierra miller (chris miller / mom &amp; niece killed)sierra just love to dehorses and i would watch her ride all d long she just loved riding horses that wa her thing he says cierra and her grandma rita -- special bond... (chris kd)inseparable codn separate all they love each other too much after learning his mom and niece had been shot and killed thursday morning... he says he got a call from his sister -- while her ex boyfriend held her hostage.

(chris miller / mom &amp; niece killed)i was ande her mind and think for a split second if she could get away to do it thankfully - after five hours - she did get away (chris miller / mom &amp; niece kill)people need to realize life is short every day wake up it ul b alast this son and uncle now grieving the lose of two family members on two special days this weekend... mothers day - which is also his birthday.

Pricei also learned the son of the lieutenant kevin mainhart goes to school here andhe school says they have grief counselors available.

Plaque on wall being engraved live in yell county kark price mckeon ((bob)) today



