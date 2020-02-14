What you need to know after guns found on Greenwood

Now.... uncovering layer after layer of this bizarre story.... in the aftermath... it took several hours for law enforcement to open up the campus and allow parents to re- connect with their children.

Jay, tatum.....sheriff painter credits students and faculty for identifying a threat and reporting it to authorities....imme diately.

He says that quick action allowed them to find the weapons....and at least two of the students involved...before anyone was in danger.

A scary scene at brooks middle school in greenwood today.....as law enforcement...includin g federal agents.....swarmed the campus.

"scary.

Got teh call didnt know what to expect.

If it was a bb gun or what."

It all started when some students sent a text message to their parents....saying they saw guns on campus.

School officials locked down the school.....and quickly foundapistol and some ammunition just outside the boys locker room.

Two 14-year-old male students were taken into custody....while k-9 officers swept the areal...looking for any signs of weapons... they determined four 8th graders were involved... "kind of strange.

They came to school yesterday trying to sell the weapons.

Then they left and they came back today trying to sell them.

Cut they just has the weapons.

They were wanting money and they;re trying to sell the weapons to obtain money to get some narcoltocs.

Painter says the guns were stolen from a nearby home.

"the house has a combination and these students their son is a friend and they got the combination into the house."

Anxious parents lined up outside the school to pick up their students...but painter says no one was in danger.

"they had no desire to shoot or harm ayone.

They were just trying to sell the weapons.

And he says...much of the credit goes to the students and faculty at teh school.

"kudos to teh school district .

They did a super job handling the school.

Just like you're at teh school.

jay, tatum all i keep hearing from parents today are questions about the timing of an automated text message alert... parents say it was more than one hour after police were called...we asked a district leader about the delay as you can imagine, everyone here is just thankful that this situation did not result in *any* injuries.

Live in greenwood, makensie hinkle, cbs 7 news.

