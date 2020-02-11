Global  

80 year coca cola work anniversary

((kevin)) in fort smith, there's a man who's worked for coca-cola for nearly 80 years.

And he has no plans to retire.

Fred kirkpatrick -- or mister "k" as many people call him -- got his start at the coca-cola bottling company in 1938.

He started out as a clerk in the office -- then became the bookkepper -- office manager and later operations manager.

At 97 years of age -- we had to ask mister "k" his secret to longevity.

"well (laughs) ?d like to say t cae ve been drinking coca cola all those years, but probably because try to keep fit by exercise and eating properly and not smoking."((kevin)) mister k has always worked at coca-cola in some capacity -- except during the years he served in world war ii.



