Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter

Video Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little Rock - Published < > Embed
Black Lives MatterBail Out Mother's Day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Black Lives Matter

Us... a group behind' "the black lives matter" organization in little rock... starting a fundraiser to bail out black mothers in jail.fox 16's charmaine nero spoke with one of the organizers who says it's a part of a national effort to reunite families... charmaine?

Inside the walls of the pulaski couty jail...there's about 150 women and mothers behind bars.one group is hoping to reunite black mothers with their children....for mother's day.

(zach miller, black lives matter))"we planned on bailing out 3 women, and now we will be able to bail out about 6-8 women."

Black lives matter organizr zach miller - says initially...the goal was to raise about 15-hundred dollars.through online crowdfunding ..they've been able to raise twice as much.

(zach miller, black lives matter) "the black community is a mmit a anytime our won re taken away from us, the community as a whole suffers."

Dee ann newell - with arkansas voices for the children left behind - says she's seen the long lasting effects on children whose parents are locked up.

((dee-ann newell, arkansas voicesfo t ile behind))"when start looking at ethnicities, it' of 8 children of colo has experienced the loss of a parent to incarceration."

Newell says many children with parents behind bars suffer trauma- even well after they reach adulthood.

((dee-ann newell, arkansas voices for the h le behind))"it's not easy to let go of that stigma and the kind of shame that goes with it."for now, miller hopes he's able to reunite as many families as possible.... for the upcoming mothers day holiday.

(zach miller, black lives matt) "ultimately iwl to bail out every sine black woman, who can get bail in pulaski county jail."

((donna))so far the group



Recent related news from verified sources

'Wanna strike today?' Teens school adults on climate change, segregation, gun control and more

Gen Z teens raised on Black Lives Matter, March for Our Lives and Greta Thunberg's climate change...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trayvon Martin Memorialized On His 25th Birthday

Trayvon Martin Memorialized On His 25th BirthdayWatch VideoWednesday marks what would have been the 25th birthday of Trayvon Martin — a black...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

teafulove

💋💋💋💋💋💋💋 RT @CharlesMBlow: White people to black people: Get over it! What is “it”? Slavery Lynching The black codes Jim Crow Racial covenants Conv… 47 seconds ago

BrittanyFanka

Brittany Fanka @Lexi_Mankow I would certainly consider the racial injustices combatted through social media to be a disruptive cha… https://t.co/vKsMxvmAGe 3 minutes ago

katyloquacious

Katy the Witch 🔮🌈 This kid in the background of this fox news segment is wearing a Black Lives Matter tshirt and i wonder how hard th… https://t.co/bKSqjOMOwi 5 minutes ago

blvcklies

✨🔮Hole Wizard🔮 ✨ This almost as cringe as black lives matter tees sold at wal mart.....smfh https://t.co/YRkF0HED24 7 minutes ago

BernardHere4

HERE4BERNARD @BitchIrie We were saying #BlackLivesMatter but not just black lives matter.....ALL lives matter ! 🙃 8 minutes ago

allbaconopork

Jalen Davi$ “I say Nothing else matter but the Black Lives Matter” 9 minutes ago

ClellandGreen

Clelland Green @AOC Did you ever look at a crime map of NYC or any other major city. Crime happens in poor communities - of all co… https://t.co/oAW67rYkM5 9 minutes ago

jerrycave

jerry cave @newtgingrich Protecting black lives doesn’t matter? 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Black Lives Matter' Raises Eyebrows [Video]"Black Lives Matter" Raises Eyebrows

Credit: KAMRPublished

Sacred Resistance [Video]Sacred Resistance

Members of the Black Lives Matter movement in Memphis gathered to pray today.

Credit: WATNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.