Tragedy in yell county

the arkansas state flag now flies at half staff -- in tribute to lieutenant kevin mainhart -- the yell county deputy -- killed in the line of duty thursday.

We now know the other two victims in yesterday's triple homicide in yell county.

Beside the death of lt.

Mar - two other's were shot and killed.

They have been identified as 61 year old rita miller... and 17 year old ciera miller...

Fox16's price mckeon is live from dardanelle high school -- where the youngest victim was currently enrolled as a sophomore. but first -- stephanie joins us live from the funeral home -- with more on today's processional for the fallen deputy.

he's at the cornwell funeral home now.

When he arrived here there were many law enforcement officers..

Including yell county sheriff's deputies.

You could see and feel the emotion in the air.

Kevin mainhart.

(nicki talley / watching lt.

Kevin mainhart's processional)319 he was always helping somebody.

He was also there for somebody.

community members..

And other law enforcement hor he yell county deputy.

Including tom berryhill a major with the yell county mounted patrol..

A division of the sheriff's office.

Mainhart well.

I st don't think you can't put it into words lt.

Mainhart was taken to the cronwell funeral home... officers and deputies..

Hugging and wiping away tears.

A longtime chaplain..

And friend of lt.

Mainhart... says he's consoled a number of families..

But this is different.

(chuck hamilton / chaplain) it's never been a friend of mine, it's never been this close.... as they prepare to say their final goodbye to their friend.. And fellow officer whose life was lost in the line of duty.

And fellow officer whoes life was loss in the line of duty.

(chuck hamilton / chaplain) it's a tragedy.

It's brought the whole community together, but it's also a sad time for the community funeral arrangements have been set for lieutenant mainhart.

Visitation will take place at the "cornwell funeral home" in dardanelle on sunday from one to six.

The memorial service is monday at two pm at the first assembly of god in russellville.