051017 Summer United Blood Services, CV Live

We have memorial weekend coming.

A major holiday and ll will be out t people will be on.

Those are things that.

We have the ability tn our hospitals.

50% of our blood thats from schools and universities.

We will be out for th.

We lose that.

And it will go pup ovd such as memorial.

Donations go because f town.

We have all that comed from now.

It's very important bd memorial day.

We try to make it easy important people's time is.

We make it easy to ged donate blood and save lives.

>> if you have a make an appointment when you do.

>> traditionally, it'o an hour however for folks who ct track which is your questionnait online through our web-site or .

We are going to see pe time they sign in from the time0 minutes.

>> wow.

>> it's very possible.

I know time is very it for most people so that speeds p tremendously.

>> so in half an hourd lives.

>> even if it does tan hour but the fact that you can e saved is lives.

We don't know who who.

It could be a prematur 9-year-old suffering from leukee that they need needs plateettes.

That's why they call s because it happens.

We want to make sure e available when the patient is id need it.

If you have involved e can't say if you wait 24 or 48 t blood for you.

It doesn't work like .

It has to be there any need it and that's why we rely d donors to make that happen.

>> what has been the t you've seen.

Here is the truth abo.

Here is the fact that.

>> if the tattoo is h.

It was one year refer.

People who have high k they can't donate.

Even if they take a be medication.

If sit no higher on te because when you take your bloou take a blood pressure medicatiol donate.

People have a lot of k why they can't donate.

>> come to the donatil tell you the truth.

>> >> we will have a lot.

>> new so much.

>> thank you.

>> hopefully the summf people waiting to donate.

>> if not, i will comu either way.

>> yeah.

Thank you so much.