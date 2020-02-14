More Than 5,000 Crosses Set Up for Henderson Memorial Day 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEHT - Published More Than 5,000 Crosses Set Up for Henderson Memorial Day Display More Than 5,000 Crosses Set Up for Henderson Memorial Day Display 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend More Than 5,000 Crosses Set Up for Henderson Memorial Day Brad--as memorial day approaches, several in henderson pay respects to family members, friends, and even strangers who put it all on the line for their country.more than five thousand crosses taking over henderson's central park this year-- as part of an annual display remembering those who fought for our country.one henderson man-- taking the opportunity to pay respects to his brother, who lost his life in the vietnam war. (roy pullam)"this is my country and i love it. I love to see the people who made it so great get the trubutes they're getting out here."brad--pullam-- along with many others say despite last years vandalism to the annual display-- they are proud of their country and city-- for continuing such a great





