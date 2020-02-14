Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > More Than 5,000 Crosses Set Up for Henderson Memorial Day

More Than 5,000 Crosses Set Up for Henderson Memorial Day

Video Credit: WEHT - Published < > Embed
More Than 5,000 Crosses Set Up for Henderson Memorial DayMore Than 5,000 Crosses Set Up for Henderson Memorial Day Display
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

More Than 5,000 Crosses Set Up for Henderson Memorial Day

Brad--as memorial day approaches, several in henderson pay respects to family members, friends, and even strangers who put it all on the line for their country.more than five thousand crosses taking over henderson's central park this year-- as part of an annual display remembering those who fought for our country.one henderson man-- taking the opportunity to pay respects to his brother, who lost his life in the vietnam war.

(roy pullam)"this is my country and i love it.

I love to see the people who made it so great get the trubutes they're getting out here."brad--pullam-- along with many others say despite last years vandalism to the annual display-- they are proud of their country and city-- for continuing such a great




You Might Like


Tweets about this

slapdem02

Robsim 77 @SmithNN8 @FalliveneEdward His appearance doesn't change the effects of the Poison he spreads to people who's path… https://t.co/I7wUuH4XxC 9 minutes ago

billtang168

Bill Tang 🧢🇺🇸 RT @YangEqualsHope: Andrew Yang scares the***out of the establishment. Way more than Bernie does, IMO. For 2 main reasons: 1. His idea… 27 minutes ago

Honking_Pagan

Melkor Smidge @GallusHongus In this matter I'd be an outlier, I'd be ok with crosses in the streets. Democracy has become the mos… https://t.co/aY5h8q8DeV 1 hour ago

barbarosa69

velocity69 RT @k_tsakalidis: A young boy crosses a stream full of garbage in #Moriacamp on the island of #Lesbos, Greece on Feb. 2020. More than 20k #… 3 hours ago

CarolineeeeWade

caroline This crosses my mind more often than it should https://t.co/sjtybPZ0D9 3 hours ago

CrammAdam

Adam Cramm @impishchimp @IvisonJ @StrategicThghts Taxes are more coercive than a project that was consulted on and received ap… https://t.co/vBBs8lkPkN 3 hours ago

Spider_Gina

Gina RT @c1tr1n1tas: The subconscious unconscious deliberating about a helpless self. #Art that is more than meets the eye, one that bridges th… 6 hours ago

c1tr1n1tas

Ciaran The subconscious unconscious deliberating about a helpless self. #Art that is more than meets the eye, one that br… https://t.co/5QsCOTYe48 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.