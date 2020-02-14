Mexican Citizens Can Now Open American Bank Accounts

Transfer that could save a few headaches.

News center 23's karina segovia has more details.

Karina " adriana sending money in the traditional way may lead to a couple of problems, but the mexican council is uniting forces with local banking institutions to accept mexican credentials to open up bank accounts in the united states " juan carlos cue "this is a great chance in this moment, very important to protect all the money that they win by working in this country" karina "not being aware that people can have this transfer service in a safer manner is something they would like to change.

Every mexican council locations has the same agreement with different institutions, but the one in brownsville works closely with the following.

Bank of america, first national bank, first convenience bank, h&r block, lone star national bank, wells fargo as long as the client bring at least two mexican identifications such as a mexican passport and a matricula consular.

Juan carlos cue "sending money from here to mexico in the traditional way is very dangerous because they will charged a lot or if they carry with them money it is very dangerous for them to be carrying the money also the american authorities can seize that money at the moment of export karina according to the brownsville mexican council using the bank system is a safer way to make this transaction reporting in brownsville karina segovia kveo news center 23.

Adriana: if you would like more information on this matter or any other service you can always contact your local mexican consulate.

