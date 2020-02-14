Safe Haven Baby Box To Be Installed

An effort to help young hoosiers and struggling families.

The evansville fire department plans to install two safehaven baby boxes in the river city.

Parents and family groups have been working to bring awareness to the concern on social media for a while.

Joylyn bukovac explains how they work?

And why this resource was needed here in evansville.

"two safe haven baby boxes will be making its way to fire stations in the river city.

This comes after a local government board unanimously approved the project."

"there was basically a contract signed with the safety board where it will move forward in the agreements in the city and the department."

At the board of public safety meeting on wednesday?

They approved an agreement between the right to life?

Safe haven baby box incorporated and the city to bring baby boxes like these to vanderburgh county.

The tools will be paid for by right to lif?

Saving tax payers money.

"they will be installed in fire stations.

They are temperature controlled, they have several alarms within the box to notify medical personnel.

They are always installed near where medical personnel can assist."

This way medical professionals can check the baby within five minutes of it being surrendered.

First responders say having babies surrendered in vanderburgh county isn't a common tren?

But for some peopl?

This could be a lif?altering tool.

"for women who probably aren't in a position to care for their child."

The right to life isn't the only one spea?heading one of these projects.

Just last wee?

A mother who started raising money on faceboo?

Exceeded her 10 thousand dollar goal.

"i applaud her efforts."

Jen savage was motivated by a shocking incident where investigators deemed a three month old baby died from blunt force traum?

His father being hit with the charges.

Now she hopes bringing more baby boxes to the tr?state will spare another newborn of the same grueling situation.

?my goal, my ultimate goal for this baby box, is one, there a mother that we can help, number two, is the baby.

Let us help you raise this baby in a better environment, for whatever your circumstances are that you have to make this hear?

Wrenching decision?

"no word yet on whether the jen's fundraising efforts will go towards installing a third baby box in the near future.

We will keep you posted but for now reporting in evansville, jb 44news."

