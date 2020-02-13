Global  

Congress Votes To Limit Trump's War Powers

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Congress Votes To Limit Trump's War Powers
0
Recent related news from verified sources

US Senate votes to limit Trump's war powers against Iran

Rebuking Trump over Iran, US Senate passes measure curbing president's ability to wage war.
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •France 24



tonic516

Tonic 🍑 RT @Unconquerable: U.S. Senate REBUKES Trump: 8 GOP Senators Hand War Powers BACK to Congress to Stop #Iran War Trump promises a Veto to k… 3 minutes ago

LoveCovfefe2020

MARY MARGARET JONES⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP To 88022 RT @BenKTallmadge: May I have the list? Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran war making ability - Reuters https://t.co/ioelSidQN9 11 minutes ago

tcthom277

TC Thompson RT @LiberalResist: Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran war making ability https://t.co/BkXOLXMNhj https://t.co/6HzR4NL8lx 17 minutes ago

pschnabel2011

Patricia Schnabel RT @jilevin: Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran war making ability https://t.co/1QayUN78Yw 19 minutes ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran war making ability - Reuters https://t.co/iIMb2WDQOA 21 minutes ago

parknfly07

Park fly Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran war making ability https://t.co/H6fkROx6SK 27 minutes ago


Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers [Video]Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers

Eight Republican Senators joined all Democrats to pass a war powers resolution limiting military actions in Iran without a vote from Congress.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran [Video]U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump&apos;s ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

