Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IOWA DEM PARTY CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

IOWA DEM PARTY CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
IOWA DEM PARTY CHAIRMAN RESIGNSIOWA DEM PARTY CHAIRMAN RESIGNS
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

IOWA DEM PARTY CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

Party chairman troy price resigns?

More than a week after the state's chaotic caucuses.... price called the delays in reporting results "unacceptable "..... he called an emergency meeting to elect his replacement on saturday.... and the centers for disease



Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned Wednesday after a disastrous...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsyPoliticoFOXNews.comRIA Nov.



You Might Like


Tweets about this

buddy_laoulach

Buddy Laoulach RT @AndrewPollackFL: The Iowa Democratic Party perfectly sums up the national party. A national embarrassment. The ENTIRE party leadershi… 1 minute ago

___Gvbriel

G #Bernie2020 RT @danielmarans: Left-wing Bernie supporters have been the most vocal critics of outgoing Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price's soci… 6 minutes ago

DrPolitics

Steffen Schmidt Troy Price resigns as Iowa Democratic Party chairman https://t.co/Vhrk3MaQpS via @iowacapdispatch Price was the vic… https://t.co/hqRhPvnnSj 7 minutes ago

No1CookieLady

BoomerForBernie2020 I'm sure he was paid well. Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos https://t.co/3gYZ8cbqJK 15 minutes ago

prepper1776

chris brown RT @americanshomer: Chairman of Iowa Democratic Party Resigns After Caucus Fiasco https://t.co/ABE4ufeIGz 23 minutes ago

americanshomer

David, Ph.D. Chairman of Iowa Democratic Party Resigns After Caucus Fiasco https://t.co/ABE4ufeIGz 29 minutes ago

BKaysac

BK Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Nightmare And no wonder..there’s always chaos where the Democr… https://t.co/GIlWpy2w7g 30 minutes ago

DNy1818

DavidSolomonNY1818 Dimwit Dems run a #caucus as “successfully” as an impeachment https://t.co/lub75LKekf #ccot #maga #jcot 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.