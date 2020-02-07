CASE 14 CORONAVIRUS

Global  

And the ??c confirms the 14th case of coronavirus in the u.s.?

Diagnosed in san diego.

Globally?

More than 6?

Thousand people have been infected?

Mostly in china.

In japan?

Dozens of new cases were reported among passengers and crew aboard a quarantined cruise ship.

Overnight the chinese government reporting its largest single day death toll from the disease?

At 242..... that brings the total number of reported deaths to more than 1?

Hundred.

The ??c says the u.s. should be prepared for the disease to gain a foothold here as well.

Cbs's naomi has more from new york.... (sot?

Dr. tedros adhanom ghebreyesus/ who directo?

General) "this outbreak could still go in any direction."

The world health organization is warning the coronavirus outbreak may be far from over.

(sot?

Dr. michael ryan/ who executive director) it's way too early to try and predict the beginning, the middle or the end of this epidemic right now."

Tens of thousands of people around the globe have been diagnosed with the deadly disease...inclu ding 14 in the ?s.

(sot?

Mos/ boston, ma) yes it's a little slower fears over the virus have slowed business at chinatown restaurants around the country...but owners say there is nothing to worry about.

(sot?

Mos/ boston, ma) it's more about education, need to be more educated about what the virus is.

Meanwhile americans traveling around asia are struggling to find flights home.

(sot?

Savanna stanley/ stuck overseas) "everyone's trying to get home."// "when the outbreak happened we figured that our flight would get cancelled those who do may end up in quarantine...li ke ester tebeka.

(te?

Be?kah) (nat) crying she shared an emotional reunion with her family after spending two weeks at a military base.

(sot?

Ester tebeka/ released from quarantine/ sunnyvale, california) "we're happy.

It's not sad.

We cry out of joy.

We're happy we're reunited and hopefully nothing's going to separate us again."

In japan, hundreds remain quarantined on the cruise ship diamond princess.

(sot?

Sally abel/ quarantined on diamond princess) "it's getting harder.

You know, we're now into the second week.

It seems an eternity."

More than 200 people on board have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Some elderly passengers may be allowed off tomorrow.

Naomi ruchim, cbs news 3?hundred people are on board that ship.... officials say?

Passengers over 8?year?

Old will be able to leave the ship completing



