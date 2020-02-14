ISP: 'One piece away' from solving Delphi homicides

On the three year anniversary of the delphi double homicides.

That's different from the previoius two years.

So where is the investigation now?

Is this case cold?

We took those questions directly to the state's top cop.

"we are still as energized now as we were the day after.

" no one questions indiana state police superintendent doug carter's passion to solve the delphi double homicide case.

Every time he talks about it, you can see it in his eyes.

"it's easy to throw out the cold case idea.

Nah, we're not even close to that."

Three years after the homicides, police are continuing to keep what they know close.

We asked, but carter couldn't answer.

"what we know is what we know and we are not ready to talk about that yet."

However he is renewing that police are on the heels of the killer.

"how close are you right now to getting this done?

One piece away.

One piece away.

Eventually somebody will do the right thing.

Might be the killer himself, might be a person who knows who he is."

Two investigators still work full-time on the case from the delphi city building.

The i-s-p laboratory division.

Intelligence team and fusion center are still combing throug the now 50-thousand tips.

"when we are done with all we have we start over.

Again, i think i got 18 tips yesterday.

Just me at my desk."

It's easy to be our own detectives and criticize the actual ones.

But carter says they accept that pressure.

"i'm so proud of them.

I'm so proud of them.

We can't talk about what we think.

Everybody else can.or what they believe happened.

We cant.

There has been some criticism of me, and i'm willing to take that.

I can't explain all the things that i know."

Only police and killer know.

"he has no idea what we know, but one day he will."

This a different type of case, because police have almost everything they need.

"i can't think of a time in my entire career, or in many other careers, where we have the voice of the person we believe is the killer, a photograph of who we believe is connected to the murders.

And even a snipit of how he moves."

Carter says more information could be released in the future, but for now this is what we are getting.

And he thinks it's enough.

"somebody knows."

He cautions you to remember the two sketches are not photographs.

"i believe that eventually, we are going to be able to say this person's the killer, and there's a combination of those two images that will land on his face, whatever that might look like."

Carter says this is one of his priorities in life.

Even if it takes another ing to get it done.

"if we hit year four, i hope we are sitting here again.

But we will do everything within our power, and within the parameters of law, to find the individals who did this to abby and libby."

A memorial service is being planned at delphi united methodist church tonight from 5 to 7.

They're taking donations for food and pet supplies.

If you know anything in the killings of abigail williams and liberty german, send your tip in.

Call (844) 459-5786 or email abby and libby tip at c-a-c-o-s-h-r- f dot com with any information.