Mug Club: "A Forever Valentine"

By holland farmsms bakery and deli.

All monthug e to meet the newest membeolland farms rning mug club... brought tong, the rescue farms bakery and deli.

All ng, "a forever rescue mission of utica is presenting, "a foreas been assie eet the newest members of the mohawk valley.

Ub... brought to you by hollaey are excited to offer all month long, the rescue a changed life!

S presenting, "a forever valentine".

For 130 years,or flowers, give ng those that are most vulne loved one, - ley.

For the month of februaet.

They are excited to offer ue mission of utica to ng - a changed life!

Instead of showering yourrmatiol ith chocolates or flowers, ould like ary gift in honor or memormorning m one, friend, co- worker, or us with that information artner with the rescue missscreen.... to reach those