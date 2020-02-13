On the Beat 2/13/20 - Brooks Eye Center on Swollen Optic Nerves

Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm over here with dr. robert phyfer from brooks eye center.

Troy: now look, you never know what's going on with the eye and what nerves it has or what are the conditions from your health that affect your vision.

Today we're talking all about swollen optic nerves.

Troy: welcome to the show, my friend.

Dr. phyfer: hey, good to see you, again.

Troy: okay, again, another great conversation.

Appreciate it when you come and you always give us great information.

Troy: swollen optic nerves, what is that?

Dr. phyfer: a swollen optic nerve is a condition of the back of the eye, that when the optic nerve, it tends to swell, and there's a lot of different reasons why the nerves will swell.

Sometimes you may not even know that you're nerve is swollen.

Troy: yeah.

Dr. phyfer: most people have no clue that they have this issue going on.

Troy: well, what's causing it and how do we know we have it?

Dr. phyfer: there's a lot of different reasons why the nerve may swell.

We could talk probably for an hour on different conditions that may cause it.

Troy: you got three more minutes.

Dr. phyfer: i got three minutes.

Right.

Dr. phyfer: it could be from an autoimmune condition, multiple sclerosis is a common one that people will have a swollen nerve with.

Troy: really?

Dr. phyfer: there's another condition called sarcoidosis that is an autoimmune condition that people will see swollen nerves with.

Diabetes can cause it, high blood pressure can cause it.

Dr. phyfer: one of the main reasons why we see swollen nerves in columbus, from my experience is, the pressure in the brain is too high and it causes that nerve to kind of pouch out a little bit or swell.

We call that condition pseudotumor cerebri and what that stands for, the greek breakdown of it, is false tumor of the brain.

The reason why we call it a false tumor... troy: it sounds scary.

Dr. phyfer: it does sound scary, but if you had to have a swollen nerve, this is probably one of the reasons why you would want to because we can treat it and we can get the swelling to go down pretty fast.

Troy: okay.

Dr. phyfer: yeah.

Troy: okay.

All right.

Well, when you say treatments, let's talk about that for a moment and you brought up a fact just then, that you said a lot of people here in columbus, why... dr. phyfer: we see a lot of swollen nerves.

Troy: is it because columbus' are highly intelligent?

Do you know what i mean?

Dr. phyfer: well, the main treatment is weight loss.

Troy: oh.

Dr. phyfer: if you've got swollen nerves from pseudotumor cerebri, you want to lose weight.

That's the main thing i'm telling my patients.

You've got to start exercising, you've got start dieting and lose weight.

Troy: right.

Dr. phyfer: another treatment is that we'll actually put them on a medication called diamox, which is kind of a fluid pill if you will, and it gets the pressure down in the brain and typically a neurologist will start that medication for them.

Troy: all right.

Well obviously, the nerves of the eye.

Correct?

Dr. phyfer: correct.

Troy: which is what you just explained to me.

Dr. phyfer: yes.

Troy: so when we're going in for our normal checkup, is that something that you're looking for?

Dr. phyfer: yes.

Troy: oh.

Dr. phyfer: every patient that walks through our door will have their nerves assessed.

Troy: okay, well how often should one be doing this?

Dr. phyfer: every year.

Every year.

Yeah.

Troy: okay, treatments.

Dr. phyfer: so the treatment... troy: surgery?

Dr. phyfer: very rarely, but you can do a decompressive surgery.

Troy: okay.

Dr. phyfer: prior to treatment, which is something we need to hit on, is diagnostics.

I think when we do see someone with a swollen nerve, we're sending them out for an mri.

Troy: oh.

Dr. phyfer: we've got to get them an mri first because we want to make sure that there's nothing else going on like a true tumor, because tumors can cause swollen nerves.

Troy: wow.

Dr. phyfer: knock on wood, never seen a swollen nerve from a tumor, they're not very common, and after the mri, what we do, is we do a lumbar puncture.

The lumbar puncture actually checks the pressure in the brain to say is this pressure too