Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Roses Can Be Expensive, but There Are Alternatives

Roses Can Be Expensive, but There Are Alternatives

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Roses Can Be Expensive, but There Are AlternativesRoses Can Be Expensive, but There Are Alternatives
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Roses Can Be Expensive, but There Are Alternatives

Though roses can be quite expensive, can other flowers say 'i love you?'

I asked a locally owned flowers and gift shop owner this question... she explains why the answer is... yes!

3 "my passion... that was gift..."

A 20-year floristry passion starting early on in life... "...actually, i didn't know that was my gift.

I used to sit in school instead of paying attention to the teachers i was drawing flowers on my clothes and in the notebook..."

Developed after a career surrounded by flower arrangements.... "...as working in the medical field, my patient passed away and i decided, i'm going to do flowers" mary andrus, owner of mary's flowers &amp; gift shop in lafayette is excited each year to prepare the chocolates, teddy bear and roses for community couples...snip nat .... indulgent ways to declare your feelings for someone come valentine's day.

"...one special day to celebrate love."

Though roses can be expensive - we're talking 50-dollars to 400-dollars.... "the shipping cost... the demands of roses... the cost of the roses..."

...mary says other flowers like sunflowers and tulips are just as effective at an affordable price... "we start off flower arrangements that are $35 and when a customer walks in and wants to spend $25, i'll be glad to make a flower arrangement for $25."

Car nat and according to a top 10 list of 'most romantic flowers' by lola flora dot com....tulips are number one.... lilac coming in second and roses following in third places.

If you'd like an affordable arrangement from mary's... check our website for more information... 3




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Free, Local Winter Wonderland Celebration [Video]A Free, Local Winter Wonderland Celebration

You can run from the cold in Wisconsin, but you can&apos;t hide -- so you might as well embrace it at Oak Creek&apos;s 3rd annual Winterfest celebration! Bigger and better than ever, there will..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:19Published

Recognizing Medical Conditions that Mimic Dementia [Video]Recognizing Medical Conditions that Mimic Dementia

Dementia and Alzheimer&apos;s are devastating illnesses that affect countless people. But did you know that there are medical conditions that can mimic the symptoms of dementia or confusion?..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.