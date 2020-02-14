Of georgia who have recently returned from china are now self-monitoring for symptoms of the coronavirus.

The georgia department of public health says no one is showing symptoms of the virus, this is strictly for precaution.

News 12's joeli poole spoke with an expert in tonight's health news.

About 200 people have to stay in their homes after returning from recent trips to china.

An infectious disease director says none of the travelers came from the high risk areas of china.

That is why they are self monitoring and not being quarantined.

This is allowed because no symptoms are currently being shown.

But twice a day check ins are mandatory.

Sherry gregory/infectio us disease director "so, they notify us daily if they have had any symptoms. so, we are looking at if they have developed any kind of fevers, any kind of cough, flu like symptoms, or shortness of breath.

Those are the kind of things."

If any of the travelers did develop symptoms they need to give the doctor a call before walking into a hospital.

Gregory " contact the medical epi and then they are going to arrange where to go.

We have hospitals in the atlanta area that are already prepared to handle this."

Currently there are over 45,000 people worldwide infected with the virus and it has killed over 1,000.

The majority of the cases are in mainland china.

Officials say the risk to the general public is very low.

But, there are a few things you can do to help prevent getting sick.

Joeli poole "to help prevent yourself from getting infected you should be washing you hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and stay home when you are sick."

You can find a link with more information on the coronavirus at wdef dot com.

In dalton, joeli poole, news 12 now.

