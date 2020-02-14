Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

What are the rules now for people who return to the U.S. from China?

We talk to an Infectious Disease expert about it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus

Of georgia who have recently returned from china are now self-monitoring for symptoms of the coronavirus.

The georgia department of public health says no one is showing symptoms of the virus, this is strictly for precaution.

News 12's joeli poole spoke with an expert in tonight's health news.

About 200 people have to stay in their homes after returning from recent trips to china.

An infectious disease director says none of the travelers came from the high risk areas of china.

That is why they are self monitoring and not being quarantined.

This is allowed because no symptoms are currently being shown.

But twice a day check ins are mandatory.

Sherry gregory/infectio us disease director "so, they notify us daily if they have had any symptoms. so, we are looking at if they have developed any kind of fevers, any kind of cough, flu like symptoms, or shortness of breath.

Those are the kind of things."

If any of the travelers did develop symptoms they need to give the doctor a call before walking into a hospital.

Gregory " contact the medical epi and then they are going to arrange where to go.

We have hospitals in the atlanta area that are already prepared to handle this."

Currently there are over 45,000 people worldwide infected with the virus and it has killed over 1,000.

The majority of the cases are in mainland china.

Officials say the risk to the general public is very low.

But, there are a few things you can do to help prevent getting sick.

Joeli poole "to help prevent yourself from getting infected you should be washing you hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and stay home when you are sick."

You can find a link with more information on the coronavirus at wdef dot com.

In dalton, joeli poole, news 12 now.

A hamilton county jury has found a woman



Recent related news from verified sources

2 fliers test positive for novel Coronavirus in Kolkata

*Kolkata:* Two passengers who arrived at NSCBI Airport from Bangkok have tested positive for the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Fake flyers and face-mask fear: California fights coronavirus discrimination

A flyer in Los Angeles' Carson area, with a fake seal of the World Health Organization, tells...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •PR Newswire Asia



You Might Like


Tweets about this

tabithablurton

tab RT @jeremycorbyn: It's disgraceful that the Chinese community have faced increased racism and over 50% business losses since the coronaviru… 2 seconds ago

bhurigu

bhurigu Ⓥ RT @coronavirus_flu: A 2nd citizen journalist in China reporting on the #coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has stopped posting on social media… 2 seconds ago

CaixaCiencia

FundlaCaixa Ciencia "How did the #coronavirus spread around the world? 🌏🦠 This @guardian visual explainer provides an up-to-date overv… https://t.co/Znlt58WZZj 3 seconds ago

maritagrillo

marita RT @dwnews: Chen Qiushi is a citizen journalist who defied the Communist Party's monopoly on information by covering the coronavirus lockdo… 3 seconds ago

tedwlsn31

Ted Wilson RT @MayoClinic: #InfectiousDiseases A-Z: #Covid19 is the new name for the disease caused by the novel #coronavirus. The @WHO says that "Co"… 3 seconds ago

sircarlucho

Carlucho RT @PatheaGames: To Help the victims of the #coronavirus outbreak in #Wuhan we are donating the February proceeds from #Steam and WeGame sa… 4 seconds ago

cinziasams

Cristel 70 RT @alexmarshall81: If you're stuck inside due to coronavirus, you should try getting yourself some long-distance violin lessons https://t.… 4 seconds ago

jacopone2

jacopo caliciotti RT @stef_palma: Latest for FT coronavirus blog - Malaysia to launch stimulus package aimed at companies in "affected sectors" struggling wi… 4 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus, cruises and hand sanitizer bouquets [Video]Coronavirus, cruises and hand sanitizer bouquets

On Valentine&apos;s Day passengers from the cruise ship stuck at sea for two weeks, celebrated disembarking to Cambodia after no passengers were found to be carrying the coronavirus. Meanwhile in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:03Published

Renault posts loss, Nissan shares tumble [Video]Renault posts loss, Nissan shares tumble

Nissan shares fell to their lowest in more than a decade on Friday, while the Japanese firm's French partner Renault posted its first loss in 10 years. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.