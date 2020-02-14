Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thea Bowman Day

Thea Bowman Day

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Thea Bowman Day

Thea Bowman Day

As part of Black History Month, Feb.

12 was declared Thea Bowman House Day in Utica.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Thea Bowman Day

Clouds build back in this evening with light snow developing of utica as thea bowman was honored.

As part of black history month, a brief ceremony and performance by children was held at the desales center on genesee street.

Bowman was born in 1937 in missisippi and was the grandaughter of a slave and the daughter of a country doctor.

Mayor palmeri declared today sister thea bowman day in utica.

"the city of utica,the repitition of inclusion and diversity is pretty much part of the same value system that thea bowman's lifkelood was.

Strive and promoted, thea bowman as well as utica's tthea bowman's house share the desire to provide a safe nuturing envioronment to enable culturally diverse children and families to achieve their full potentials."

Thea bowman passed away in 1990 of bone cancer, but her life has been the inspiration to thea bowman house in utica which




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.