Soul of the Coast: Biloxi Beach Wade-Ins

- as black history month marches- on we continue to honor the - struggles, sacrifices, and- achievements african- americans, nation-wide, made to- ensure equal rights for - all.- here on the coast we continue t- shine a light on- those who have made a differenc- right in our- community, in part 2 of our 4 - part series " soul of the coast" victoria bailey speaks with another trail blazer in- search for equality.- - "we could not go on that sand because our - skin color was different.

I - never did quit understand that- psyche.

That- - - - mindset," as a mississippi valley state - university and jackson state- university alumnee, as a member- - - - of the student nonviolent - coordinating committee and the- southern- christian leadership conference- not to mention as a - - - - marcher at the march on - washington, bishop james- black has more than 50 years of- experience fighting for - equality including gaining the- right to the segregated - biloxi beach.

- "that early morning or mid morning going down to dr. - - - - gilbert r.

Mason's office.

A- profound, very brave man.

He wa- fearless in my opinion.

Down at- his office everyone - was assembling to head to the - beach.

He allowed me to drive - his car down to the - beach.

Some of the other- teenagers got in the car with m- and we drove down to- porter avenue and i parked his- car on the north-side of the- beach.- that morning black along with - 125 other nonviolent- protesters started the 3rd- attempt to integrate the- beaches.- the group arrived to motor cycl- officers lining the sea - - - - wall and spectators everywhere.- black says the atmosphere was - all to familiar to the first go- around, known as bloody sunday.- "we were orderly and reminded o what we were suppose to do.

- going there i don't - - - - remember anyone being fearful - but still wondering what would- happen at the end of- - - - the day.- we didn't bring any weapons.

We- didn't have knives or anything- like that.

We - went and did what we were going- to do and they did what they- - - - came to do.

I don't know maybe- 15 or 20 minutes of being - organized they came and took us- away," that day law enforcement came - - - - armed with an 18 wheeler to - load protesters and carry them- to jail.

Black says those are - moments he'll never forget.

- - - - "one of the strongest points in my memory is when they loaded u- into the back of this - truck and they tried to close - the door on us.

I remember the- men, i was so proud of the- - - - men of that era, it's a - different species today, they - started pushing back.

I was a - teenager and they pushed me out- the way and started pushing - back.

They- got behind that door and starte- pushing back and would not let- them close that door- on us.

Because it was hot, it - was so hot" the justice department sued the- city for denying access - to african americans.

- in 1968 the department won the- lengthy legal battle.

- his civil rights leadership and- service earned him several- - - - naacp awards, community and - leadership awards and - acknowledgements for service.

- today.

Black is founder and - pastor of faith tabernacle of - praise in biloxi, ms and bishop- and founder of faith covenant - ministries- he hopes the younger generation- - - - will carry the legacy of the- past generations and continue t- fight for the - rights of all.- "i think for many in my generation, my age we are - somewhat disappointed because - - - - it was earned they didn't give- it to us and we're still- fighting.

The beach is so small- in- the overall scheme.

Generations- two years down it seems like th- - - - younger ones men don't have a - clue it appears.

Generations- two years down it seems like th- - - - younger ones men don't have a - clue it appears.

I just wish- that more younger people would- embrace the memories and what - has happened and i believe it - would - encourage them to stand up and- be counted"