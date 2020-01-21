Utility Crews Working To Restore Power

Our website waay tv dot com.

Right now, crews in athens are hard at work trying to restore power to customers who have been in the dark since wednesday's storms. among the 70 customers without power at this moment is a mom worried about how the outage is impacting her baby.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli is in limestone county talking to the woman about her concerns, and getting informaton on when the lights finally may come back on.

Sophia?

I'm here on crestview street in athens where in the last few minutes the power has finally come back on for neighbors on this street.

When i spoke with one mother earlier today she said her focus is on her child whitney minnick, lives in athens: "we heard a loud crack of thunder and the power just shut off."

Whitney minnick and her family along with some of her neighbors on crestview street spent the day without power.

Minnick says she is most worried about her 6 month old baby.

Whitney minnick, lives in athens: "she currently has a cold, so we need to get her heat as soon as possible."

Crews with athens utilities are repairing power lines to restore power as soon as possible for people in the community.

Wednesday night, as many as 3,000 customes were without power.

Whitney minnick, lives in athens: "we're also concerned if were going to lose the food in our refrigerator and our freezer and just all this cold weather coming in, we're just trying to figure out how we are going to stay warm."

A friend of minnick's tells me she did go to a family members house to stay until the power came back on.

In the last half hour i have seen athens utilities crews out on the streets working to get that power back on.

Live in athens - sophia borrelli waay