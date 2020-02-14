Global  

10K Grant Awarded to Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams'

Paying it forward was the theme today at acadiana high school.

Love our schools presented a check to ahs for 10,000 dollars to help ensure every player and coach will receive a championship ring for their undefeated 2019 football season and their 5th state title.

Being part of a community isn't just giving back, it's also recieving.

So that's what we are trying to do here today, to give something to them for what they have done.but we also want to enocurage them to take this oppurtunity they have now to give back just by virtue of the fact that they have noteriety of being a state champion.

They're going to have influence and they ought to realize that they are a role model and have the oppurtunity to give back by just doing the right thing.

104 players and all coaches will receive their rings.




