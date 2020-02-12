Jordan Fisher Hopes Fans Get This Message From 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'

Jordan Fisher, from “To All the Boys: P.S.

I Still Love You,” revealed the lesson he hopes tha audience learns.

He said: “"Recognize that time is out of our control.” According to Business Insider, Fisher plays John Ambrose McClaren, Lara Jean’s old crush.

The sequel centers around Lara Jean navigating her relationship with Peter Kavinsky.

It paints relationships realistically, showing how being in love with someone isn’t simple but a complicated journey.