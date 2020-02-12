Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jordan Fisher Hopes Fans Get This Message From 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'

Jordan Fisher Hopes Fans Get This Message From 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Jordan Fisher Hopes Fans Get This Message From 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'

Jordan Fisher Hopes Fans Get This Message From 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'

Jordan Fisher, from “To All the Boys: P.S.

I Still Love You,” revealed the lesson he hopes tha audience learns.

He said: “"Recognize that time is out of our control.” According to Business Insider, Fisher plays John Ambrose McClaren, Lara Jean’s old crush.

The sequel centers around Lara Jean navigating her relationship with Peter Kavinsky.

It paints relationships realistically, showing how being in love with someone isn’t simple but a complicated journey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jordan Fisher Hopes Fans Get This Message From 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE)



Recent related news from verified sources

'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' Review: If you're hopeless romantic, don't keep your hopes high from Peter-Lara

Here's our review of 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo...
DNA - Published

Lana Condor Dishes On Who The Better Kisser Is - Noah Centineo Or Jordan Fisher

Lana Condor is answering the question we’re all wondering! During a recent radio interview with...
Just Jared Jr - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CRU Food & Wine Bar [Video]CRU Food & Wine Bar

CRU has crafted a menu to help you reminisce about the special moments in your love story! Join us to hear all about their upcoming Wine, Dine & Be Mine Valentine's Day experience!

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

All you need to know from the West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit [Video]All you need to know from the West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit

The West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit was hosted at the Meadows Conference Center in Terre Haute.

Credit: WTHIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.