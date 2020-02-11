Valentine Tea

Having a few manners, escorting a lady to her seat, and dressing up can help if you're looking for a valentine.

It's a lesson some youngsters are learning early... the columbus- lowndes public library hosted its valentine's tea, this morning.

Mother goose was there to show the little gentlemen how to escort the little ladies to their seats, while dressing up for the occasion.

The little valentines also learned learned to put their napkin in their laps while eating the cookies and marshmallows that were on the menu.

Mother goose and the library have been hosting the event for more than three decades.