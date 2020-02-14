Baldwin County, Milledgeville officials agree on 10 year Service Delivery Strategy

News.

Officials from baldwin county and milledgeville ... have come to terms on a 10 year action plan... that would allow both governments to pay for countywide programs... that cross the city line.

41 nbc's jatrissa wooten reports.

"we both win" that's carlos tobar, manager for baldwin county.

He says a lot of changes will happen during the next 10 years, due to the state requiring a delivery strategy.

In a meeting tuesday night, officials agreed on three main items within the strategy.

First--library capital needs are now covered under the agreement for both libraries.

"carlos:the library will be the steward of those funds and if they ever need to open another branch.

Or relocate a branch.

They have that ability as well."

Next--residents in unincorporated areas that were city water customers, will now be county water customers.

"carlos: we have an area.

North of log cabin road that will now be the county.

Water service area."

"hank:20 year water and sewer agreement between the city and the county" hank griffeth, city manager for milledgeville, says accounts for residents in those unincorporate d areas will transfer within the year.

The county will purchase 11 million gallons of water per month for the next decade.

Lastly, both entities decided to split the splost fund, which is money from sales tax.

"you buy something.

You're paying an extra cent in sales tax for that item and then that money is divided.

Between the city and the county" according to tobar, the splost fund was negotiated.

"the proceeds the county agreed to guarantee the city is 6.5 million dollars" that money will cover things like: "water sewer, storm coverage" county and city officials have been trying to reach a deal for last 3 years.

And now, both sides were finally willing to compromise.

In baldwin county...jw.