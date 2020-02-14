Robins Air Force Base opens software lab in downtown Macon

The sheriff's office, emergency management and advanced disposal will be there to answer questions about their services.

It is a historical moment for downtown macon!

Warner robins air logistics opened a software laboratory in the heart of downtown.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki explains why it's important for the city.

(:05) (:11) (:50) just three months ago ..

This area at the lofts at capricorn off martin luther king jr blvd was empty ..

Now ..

It's home to robins airforce base air logistics software lab.

""we're going to produce software for our nation here in fact our team is already working here they started on monday."

The blue sky lab is historic for the air force ..

And the software business.

General john kubinec says the facility is going to enhance awareness for their vital mission.

"it's imparative for our nation if we're on the cutting edge of what we're doing in software development and in systems inegration then we're behind our enemy we have to be on the cutting edge and we need places like this to help us get there" general kubinec and mayor robert reichert say moving the lab to downtown macon is a perfect fit as downtown grows ..

"i would like to welcome you to downtown macon which is a wonderful habitat with loft housing and other housing close by of your choice and food source craft beer burgers and all kind of things that attract c1 3 b13 software engineers."

In macon ..

Tanya modersitzki 41nbc