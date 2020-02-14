Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

We are continuing to uncover more details into a suspended terre haute funeral home ..

Its owner ..

And managing director.

The attorney for a suspended funeral home director says ..

His client has cut off ties with "russell funeral home" and its owner.

"scott shake" was the managing funeral director at "russell."

The lawyer says the funeral home contracted shake for services.

That's as the owner, gregory majors ..

Had an expired license.

The attorney says shake did not prepare bodies nor conduct services at the facility.

A statement from the attorney reads in part ... the suspension does not affect mr. shake's funeral home, holmes memorial chapel.

It remains in business with the help of other local funeral directors.

Mr. shake looks forward to serving his constituents once the suspension is lifted.

The full statement is at w-t-h-i