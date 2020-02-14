Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

The State of Indiana suspended the license of a local funeral home and the people the state says are the owner/former director and current managing director.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

We are continuing to uncover more details into a suspended terre haute funeral home ..

Its owner ..

And managing director.

The attorney for a suspended funeral home director says ..

His client has cut off ties with "russell funeral home" and its owner.

"scott shake" was the managing funeral director at "russell."

The lawyer says the funeral home contracted shake for services.

That's as the owner, gregory majors ..

Had an expired license.

The attorney says shake did not prepare bodies nor conduct services at the facility.

A statement from the attorney reads in part ... the suspension does not affect mr. shake's funeral home, holmes memorial chapel.

It remains in business with the help of other local funeral directors.

Mr. shake looks forward to serving his constituents once the suspension is lifted.

The full statement is at w-t-h-i




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.