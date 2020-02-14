Global  

Temperaturas estuvieron más frescas el día de hoy

Temperaturas estuvieron más frescas el día de hoy

Temperaturas estuvieron más frescas el día de hoy

Las temperaturas bajaron un tanto, en comparación con los días anteriores.

Las condiciones estuvieron secas y los cielos estuvieron soleados.
Temperaturas estuvieron más frescas el día de hoy

Otro ía mayormente soleado vientos soplaron ligeros condiciones secas entre fresco y templado temperaturas




Tuvimos un día templado en el norte de California [Video]Tuvimos un día templado en el norte de California

Las condiciones de hoy estuvieron marcadas por las temperaturas templadas, y el poco viento en el norte del estado.

