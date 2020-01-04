Global  

E Learning Days

E Learning DaysStudents are keeping up with their studies through E-Learning.
While many schools cancelled class today because of the brutal cold, some students are keeping up with their studies through eá learning..

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens has a look at forest city schools' first full year of the practice.xxx snow days have taken on a whole new meaning for students in the forest city school district.

Today á before freshman cooper littrell embraces winter fun á he's got school work to complete.

"our teachers would put out 15 minutes of work for each period, so that adds up to about 2á2 1/2 hours of working.

It's not that hard of work really."

His brother max is also taking care of his studies.

"most of the assignments á we have to watch a video and write some stuff down."

Last yeará forest city schools held a pilot day to test out eá learning... a concept also catching on in minnesota and indiana.

It was a success á and this year á the district added three eá learning days to the calendar.

Kristi feldman's daughters are taking part in the district's third eá learning day.

"they find it rewarding because it gives them the opportunity to be responsible, and it gives them the opportunity to check back in with those teachers as well."

The littrell's are hoping the eálearning option will allow the school year to end when it should and not extend into june because of snow days.

"a lot of people just want to get out and enjoy the weather, but having school on those days really can't.

Eá learning cuts those days out."

Albert lea also employed an eá learning day today.

North iowa used what's called a flexible learning day today.///



