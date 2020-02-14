Moss Point alum Devin Booker gets first All-Star nod

- on saturday... moss point alum- devin booker will take part in- the n-b-a's all-star weekend, - - - - for the fifth time to start his- career... but this will be his- first time... on an actual- all-star- roster.

- the phoenix suns guard is a - replacement, to the injured - damian lillard... and will also- take his place, in the- three-point - shootout.

- booker actually won the - competition, in 20-18... and- still - holds the league record... with- 28 points, in a single round.

- the former tiger and kentucky - wildcat is the league's 10th- - leading scorer... and was one o- the more notable snubs... - when the reserve rosters were - initially announced, last -