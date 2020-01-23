MACJC South Men’s Basketball: MGCCC vs. PRCC

Right states starting at 1 o'clock ...- mississippi gulf coast settled- the score in a battle of the- un-beatens, last month... the - two - sides have gone in very opposit- directions.

- p-r-c-c won that game... and- then six more... while gulf - coast came- into thursday's re-match... - having lost five out of its las- seven.- what a difference three weeks - can make... as the visiting - wildcats already have the - m-a-c-j-c south division title- wrapped - up... bulldogs just really need- a win.- and they came out ready to- defend home court... i mean - just look at that block... and- just look at this face... damie- wheaton sending that one back t- - - - the return address, in- poplarville... not in his house- big man getting some love on th- offensive end, as well... mykah- brown no good, on the drive...- but wheaton good on the - follow... wheaton, illinois - being my dad's hometown... but- that's neither here nor there.- so here's the part of the - highlights where the- wildcats make that 13-6 deficit- a thing of the past... a slicin- rod brown with a beautiful up - and under... not hard to see wh- he's going to tulsa after - this... 15-13 pearl river.- now a crazy sequence here...- isaih moore turned away - once... but definitely not- twice... grown man dunk... two- hands without a running start..- and he was just getting started- this time on the defensive- end... get that out of here...- the st.

- john's commit doing it on both- ends.

- but mostly on the other team's- rim... both sides out of contro- here... loose ball to the - bulldogs... but right back to - the - wildcats... and how about some- more of moore... if you're- wondering how hard he's dunking- it... this isn't the camera - shaking... this is the entire - goal looking like it just went- through a california- earthquake... just way too- much from the 6'10" beast down low.- wildcats go into the break- leading this one, 31-18... and- in the- end... it's more of the same...- 74-45 final score... as p-r-c-c- - - - improves to a perfect 20-0, on- the season... bulldogs fall