MACJC South Men's Basketball: MGCCC vs. PRCC

MACJC South Men’s Basketball: MGCCC vs. PRCC

MACJC South Men’s Basketball: MGCCC vs. PRCC

Ever since Pearl River and Mississippi Gulf Coast settled the score in a battle of the unbeatens last month, the two sides have gone in very different directions.

PRCC won that game and then six more while Gulf Coast came into Thursday’s rematch having lost five out of its last seven.
MACJC South Men’s Basketball: MGCCC vs. PRCC

- p-r-c-c won that game... and- then six more... while gulf - coast came- into thursday's re-match... - having lost five out of its las- seven.- what a difference three weeks - can make... as the visiting - wildcats already have the - m-a-c-j-c south division title- wrapped - up... bulldogs just really need- a win.- and they came out ready to- defend home court... i mean - just look at that block... and- just look at this face... damie- wheaton sending that one back t- - - - the return address, in- poplarville... not in his house- big man getting some love on th- offensive end, as well... mykah- brown no good, on the drive...- but wheaton good on the - follow... wheaton, illinois - being my dad's hometown... but- that's neither here nor there.- so here's the part of the - highlights where the- wildcats make that 13-6 deficit- a thing of the past... a slicin- rod brown with a beautiful up - and under... not hard to see wh- he's going to tulsa after - this... 15-13 pearl river.- now a crazy sequence here...- isaih moore turned away - once... but definitely not- twice... grown man dunk... two- hands without a running start..- and he was just getting started- this time on the defensive- end... get that out of here...- the st.

- john's commit doing it on both- ends.

- but mostly on the other team's- rim... both sides out of contro- here... loose ball to the - bulldogs... but right back to - the - wildcats... and how about some- more of moore... if you're- wondering how hard he's dunking- it... this isn't the camera - shaking... this is the entire - goal looking like it just went- through a california- earthquake... just way too- much from the 6'10" beast down low.- wildcats go into the break- leading this one, 31-18... and- in the- end... it's more of the same...- 74-45 final score... as p-r-c-c- - - - improves to a perfect 20-0, on- the season... bulldogs fall




