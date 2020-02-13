Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Closing Arguments Friday In Sexual Assault Trial of Ari Goldstein

Closing Arguments Friday In Sexual Assault Trial of Ari Goldstein

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Closing Arguments Friday In Sexual Assault Trial of Ari GoldsteinThe 22-year-old faces decades in prison if convicted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Closing Arguments Friday In Sexual Assault Trial of Ari Goldstein

WILL FORCE SEVEN OF THEDISTRICTS TO LOSE MORE THAN$23 MILLION OVER SEVEN YEARS.CLOSING ARGUMENTS GETUNDERWAY TOMORROW IN THE SEXUALASSAULT TRIAL OF THE FORMERPRESIDENT OF A TEMPLE UNIVERSITYFRATERNITY.ARI GOLDSTEIN IS ACCUSED OFSEXUAL ASSAULTING ONE WOMAN ANDATTEMPTING TO SEXUAL ASSAULT ASECOND VICTIM IN 2017 AND 2018.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Weinstein Again Declines To Testify [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Weinstein Again Declines To Testify

Closing arguments began Thursday in the sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, but before things got started, the judge again asked Weinstein if he'd like to testify. Again, he said no; CBS2's Alice..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands' [Video]Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands'

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York jury on Thursday that they were the "last line of defense" against an "overzealous prosecution," as Weinstein's weeks-long rape trial comes to a close...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.