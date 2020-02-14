Controlling Graphic Content on Social Media Sites

Sheriff will release the name and charges tomorrow.

A local murder is compelling congress to take action on curbing graphic images shared on social media sites.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us what changes are being proposed.

Regulating graphic video and images on social media sites is often done by artificial intelligence.

There is some human censuring for images considered too graphic for public viewing, but a local case involving 17 year-old bianca devins has sparked members of congress to take action.

Devins killer, brandon clark, posted graphic images of the murder that were shared on social media sites.

That content made its way back to the family members of bianca devins.

Sot: frank williams, bianca devins grandfather we'd like to see legislation put in place.

We'd like to see policies.

We understand this comes under the federal trade commission, so they can put out rules and regulations that should be enacted.

So we do need more done than what's being done now.

Sot: congressman anthony brindisi, 22nd district social media has changed the way people communicate, and h has opened up pandora's box for abuse, and harassment in ways we could not have anticipated.

Television stations are regulated by the federal communications commission, and while reporters have to tell a story responsibly, social media is an entirely different platform.

Sot: congressman anthony brindisi, 22nd district there's really no oversight in this instance for social media platforms, and that's something we're discussing as to what type of oversight is possible, still protecting people's right to free speech.

Sot: frank williams, bianca devins grandfather if this was your daughter.

If this was your sister.

If this was your granddaughter, or a very close friend, what would you want to have put out into the news?

And there's got to be a sensitivity of.

And there's got to be a sensitivity of.

This is enough to let you understand the horrificness of the crime, but this is maintaining the dignity of the person who was murdered.

