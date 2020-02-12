Attorney General William Barr Blasts President Trump Over Roger Stone Tweets

Lily RT @PaulLidicul: Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the biggest chicken sh*t in all the land: Donald Trump's lackey Attorney General, William… 14 seconds ago

Serene Signed. #DisbarBarr District of Columbia - American Bar Association : Disbar Attorney General William P. Barr - Si… https://t.co/wOWIeN69W9 21 seconds ago

✌💜 Make Lying Wrong Again 🌎Right Matters💙 RT @mmpadellan: If Bill Barr had ONE OUNCE of decency, and trump was making it "impossible" to do his job, he'd resign. But he's not decen… 22 seconds ago

Tony Mobbs RT @SenWarren: Let me be clear: William Barr never should have been confirmed as Attorney General in the first place. I voted no on his con… 27 seconds ago

Jacey Jay @SpeakerPelosi will NOT impeach the Attorney General. How awesome is that! @washtimes https://t.co/CO0jWdZ4SN 56 seconds ago

Ｍｉｎｅｒｖａ 🦉🌿 RT @DavidLaufmanLaw: Let’s be clear about what the Attorney General said today: he didn’t say it was wrong or improper for the President to… 1 minute ago

Sheraz Khan RT @CNN: Rep. Val Demings says she wouldn't be surprised if Attorney General William Barr and the President were "in cahoots" regarding Bar… 1 minute ago