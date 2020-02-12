Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Attorney General William Barr Blasts President Trump Over Roger Stone Tweets

Attorney General William Barr Blasts President Trump Over Roger Stone Tweets

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Attorney General William Barr Blasts President Trump Over Roger Stone TweetsCBS4's Natalie Brand has more from the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Roger Stone case, Democrats vow probe

Donald Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Roger Stone case, Democrats vow probeWashington - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.com


Trump lashes out at former Roger Stone prosecutors

Attorney General William Barr and President Trump are both under fire after Democrats accused the two...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

parississyandme

Lily RT @PaulLidicul: Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the biggest chicken sh*t in all the land: Donald Trump's lackey Attorney General, William… 14 seconds ago

SereneWright

Serene Signed. #DisbarBarr District of Columbia - American Bar Association : Disbar Attorney General William P. Barr - Si… https://t.co/wOWIeN69W9 21 seconds ago

Eppie888

✌💜 Make Lying Wrong Again 🌎Right Matters💙 RT @mmpadellan: If Bill Barr had ONE OUNCE of decency, and trump was making it "impossible" to do his job, he'd resign. But he's not decen… 22 seconds ago

TONE1923

Tony Mobbs RT @SenWarren: Let me be clear: William Barr never should have been confirmed as Attorney General in the first place. I voted no on his con… 27 seconds ago

JaceyJay1

Jacey Jay @SpeakerPelosi will NOT impeach the Attorney General. How awesome is that! @washtimes https://t.co/CO0jWdZ4SN 56 seconds ago

milesawaycu

Ｍｉｎｅｒｖａ 🦉🌿 RT @DavidLaufmanLaw: Let’s be clear about what the Attorney General said today: he didn’t say it was wrong or improper for the President to… 1 minute ago

SherazKhanNYC

Sheraz Khan RT @CNN: Rep. Val Demings says she wouldn't be surprised if Attorney General William Barr and the President were "in cahoots" regarding Bar… 1 minute ago

Linda16402302

Linda RT @OutFrontCNN: .@RepValDemings says she wouldn't be surprised if Attorney General William Barr and the President were "in cahoots" regard… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Attorney General Barr: President Trump's Twitter Makes Job 'Impossible' [Video]Attorney General Barr: President Trump's Twitter Makes Job 'Impossible'

Ukee Washington reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:34Published

Hillary Clinton Calls Out Trump's Tactics Intimidating A Judge [Video]Hillary Clinton Calls Out Trump's Tactics Intimidating A Judge

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared President Donald Trump to a fascist. This comes after Trump attacked a federal judge on Twitter over Roger Stone’s criminal sentencing. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.