Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Niagara University email servers attacked by ransomware

Niagara University email servers attacked by ransomware

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Niagara University email servers attacked by ransomwareNiagara University email servers attacked by ransomware
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ransomware attack — but no lockdown — strikes Niagara University

A ransomware attack has disrupted some tech services — but did not result in a lockdown — at...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeDesmondWBFO

Mike Desmond Classes at Niagara University today after classes yesterday were lost to a ransomware attack. Hit hard were some em… https://t.co/mi80GCrHOw 7 hours ago

Tim91244010

Tim @reporterniagara Should also be updated to reflect that email servers were what was reported to be infected - per s… https://t.co/2jcAQb8MUm 9 hours ago

CyberSecurityN8

Cyber Security News RT @cyberinform: #NiagaraUniversity email servers attacked by #ransomware https://t.co/EAg7pDqSjY #informedsecurity #NewYork https://t.co/4… 10 hours ago

cyberinform

Jose Lagdameo Jr #NiagaraUniversity email servers attacked by #ransomware https://t.co/EAg7pDqSjY #informedsecurity #NewYork https://t.co/4Crd59bMKh 10 hours ago

knutekjc

Ken Carlson RT @news4buffalo: JUST IN: Staff is working with a third-party vendor to further understand the ransomware attack and ensure servers become… 14 hours ago

news4buffalo

News 4 Buffalo JUST IN: Staff is working with a third-party vendor to further understand the ransomware attack and ensure servers… https://t.co/CpR9bz0cCk 16 hours ago

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News RT @gilat_melamed: NU officials confirm to 7 Eyewitness News that some of its email servers were encrypted by ransomware. More info below.… 16 hours ago

AllentownBfloNY

🇨🇮KAMcGloin🇺🇸🌈🐾🐾💯 Niagara University email servers attacked by ransomware - https://t.co/v4nY6ymoAo 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NU email servers attacked by ransomware [Video]NU email servers attacked by ransomware

Authorities at Niagara University are investigating a cyber attack against its email servers.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.