Boats, Yachts, Art & More Across Miami This Weekend



Recent related videos from verified sources Eye On The Day 2/7 Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: the president takes a victory lap while the Democratic hopefuls prepare for a debate, more coronavirus cases are reported, and the Oscars are this.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:20Published 1 week ago Super Bowl 54 Sure To Make Airport Ride Sharing No Easy Ride CBS4's Ted Scouten reports 30,000 more passengers are expected to fly into Miami this weekend alone. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:34Published 2 weeks ago