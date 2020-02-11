Global  

Trump Suggests Military Might Take Disciplinary Action Against Vindman

President Donald Trump suggests the U.S. military may take disciplinary action against Lt.

Col.

Alexander Vindman.

According to Business Insider, Vindman was a witness in the impeachment trial.

He said Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky concerned him.

Soon after, Vindman was fired by Trump from the White House National Security Council.

Trump claims that Vindman’s account of the conversation he had was “very different” from his “perfect call.”
Trump says military may consider disciplinary action against Vindman

The comments came days after the star impeachment witness was ousted from the White House.
Trump wants Pentagon to review impeachment witness' conduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that the Pentagon should review the...
