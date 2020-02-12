Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Arvada Man Wanted The Cruise Company To Cancel His Trip

Arvada Man Wanted The Cruise Company To Cancel His Trip

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Arvada Man Wanted The Cruise Company To Cancel His TripHe was waiting for the cancellation because of coronavirus concerns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wanted Serial Killer Dead [Video]Wanted Serial Killer Dead

Authorities now say William Boyette, the man accused of killing three women including a Biloxi native, is now dead. Sheriff’s deputies say Boyette shot and killed himself. His accomplice, Mary..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Man Gets Refund from Car Accessory Company [Video]Man Gets Refund from Car Accessory Company

The man said his father ordered a custom-made item for his truck but didn’t receive the final product.

Credit: KRGVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.