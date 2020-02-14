Increasing Manslaughter Statute: Bill Raised Limitation Statue To 10 Years

STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS ONFIRST AND SECOND- DEGREEMANSLAUGHTER.CURRENTLY, PROSECUTORS CANFILE CHARGES FORMANSLAUGHTER UP TO THREEYEARS AFTER IT HAPPENED.THE NEW BILL WOULD RAISETHAT TO 10-YEARS.

SENATORLONNIE PAXTON, WHO AUTHOREDTHE BILL, SAYS SUSPECTS INHIT AND RUN ACCIDENTS AREONE OF THE MAIN TARGETS OFTHE LEGISLATION."With pedestrians or withbicyclists is where oftentimes they're and we'veheard many times where thedriver was never found.

Butif they're found after threeyears, they get away withit.

And so this allowsprosecutors and lawenforcement an opportunityif they discover somethingdown the road then theystill have an opportunity toprosecute somebody."THE BILL NOW MOVES TO THEHOUSE FOR APPROVAL.