Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Corp. Commission: No Issues With Kellyville Station's Gas

Corp. Commission: No Issues With Kellyville Station's Gas

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Corp. Commission: No Issues With Kellyville Station's GasCorp. Commission: No Issues With Kellyville Station's Gas
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Corp. Commission: No Issues With Kellyville Station's Gas

QUALITY IN KELLYVILLE.

AVIEWER REACHED OUT TO US.SAYING THE GAS AT THE TOWN'SPHILLIPS 66 WAS WATEREDDOWN.THE STATION'S OWNER DIDN'TWANT TO GO ON CAMERA, BUTTELLS US HE'S FIXED THEPROBLEM BY RAISING THECONCRETE IN CERTAIN AREAS TOKEEP WATER FROM GETTING INTOTHE FUEL.

WE ALSO CHECKEDWITH THE CORPORATIONCOMMISSION.

THEY TELL USTHEY LAST CHECKED THESTATION'S GAS IN DECEMBER..AND FOUND NO ISSUES.

THEYSAY THEY'VE HAD NOCOMPLAINTS SINCE.TONIGHT NEW REACTION...ABOUT THE FALLOUT FROM AN




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.